Tottenham Hotspur scared off Championship starlet pursuit – £20m price tag to blame

According to an article in The Express, Tottenham Hotspur are unwilling to pursue a deal to land exciting QPR starlet Eberechi Eze after balking at a supposed £20million price tag that has been quoted for the youngster.

The Express say that Spurs “are interested in signing QPR attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze” but what is making them step back somewhat is the £20million valuation which comes with a successful pursuit of the London-born youngster,

21-year-old Eze has been at Loftus Road since August 2016 after arriving from Millwall’s Under-18 set-up in a free transfer deal.

A season later he was promoted to the full QPR side before being loaned out for a season to then-League Two side Wycombe Wanderers.

Eze featured in 20 games for Wycombe across the 2017/18 season, a score of games where he netted five goals. It was also a season that saw him make the breakthrough into QPR’s first team, 16 appearances bringing two goals and one assist.

Last season was Eze’s breakthrough season at QPR, the young starlet turning out 42 times for them – scoring four goals and providing four assists. This season though is where he has shown an upturn in ability that has led to bigger sides such as Chelsea and Spurs keeping tabs on the London-born 21-year-old. Across 23 games so far this current campaign, Eze has sparkled in hitting nine goals and providing four assists.

With the price being set at £20million by 15th-place Queens Park Rangers, any likely suitors for Eze’s signature at least know what they have to write in their cheque books. However, it appears that Spurs are not sure that Eze’s price tag represents good value for money.