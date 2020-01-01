The 72
Leeds United Laurens De Bock during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Leeds United at the Pride Park, Derby, England on 21 February 2018. Picture by Paul Thompson.
Leeds United to make loan decision ahead of possible return for misfit player

When Laurens De Bock was signed by Leeds United you could forgive Whites fans for the shrugged shoulders, blank looks and ‘Laurens De Who?’ comments.

United signed the 27-year-old Belgian from Club Brugge for a fee in the region of £1.5million in early January 2018. Much was expected of the former Belgium Under-21 international left-back but it is safe to say that promise hasn’t delivered.

His debut was in a slump-beginning loss to Millwall at The Den, a game where the Whites battered their London hosts yet ended up on the wrong end of a 1-0 scoreline. That match, De Bock was all over the game and looked a ready-made replacement for Charlie Taylor. However, that initial performance soon dropped and it became clear that he wasn’t the answer to Leeds United’s problems.

It was also obvious that the Belgian left-back, whose current deal expires in the summer, wasn’t a part of Marcelo Bielsa’s ongoing plans and he spent last season back in Belgium on loan at KV Oostende for whom he made 13 appearances – scoring one goal.

This season he has been on loan at League One Sunderland and it is safe to say that hasn’t made much of a splash at the Black Cats either. He’s featured in just five games for Phil Parkinson’s side, including appearances in three of Sunderland’s last four games.

The Shields Gazette reports that Sunderland boss Parkinson “is expecting the loan to be reviewed by Leeds, the player and Sunderland” after today’s fixture away at Fleetwood Town, a review that could see De Bock return to Elland Road ahead of a possible further loan out to a Belgian side.


