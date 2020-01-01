Swansea City suffer Surridge recall – could prompt urgency in transfer window tussle with Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday

In news coming through from various sources, and as confirmed by Swansea City’s website, Premier League Bournemouth has recalled Sam Surridge from his loan at the South Wales club.

21-year-old Surridge’s recall to the South coast club is effective immediately and the England Under-21 international now returns to the Cherries as Bournemouth continue to suffer from a spate of injuries.

The young striker featured in 23 games for the Swans, games in which he scored seven goals across all competitions. 20 of these games came in the league and brought the youngster four goals – the remaining three goals coming in the Carabao Cup competition.

Sturridge’s recall means that Swansea are likely to now dip into the January market for a replacement with Wales Online stating that Swans boss Steve Cooper is “now set to delve into the transfer market” as they look to replace the outgoing Bournemouth youngster.

This January market activity is confirmed on Swansea’s website with them saying: “Steve Cooper will look to replace Surridge at the earliest opportunity with the January transfer window opening today.”

One target for the Swans is thought to be Liverpool’s exciting youngster Rhian Brewster, a player known to Cooper through his time involved in the England youth set-up. Swansea have been credited as leading the hunt for Brewster due to this link to Cooper.

Being in pole position in the hunt for Rhian Brewster means that the Welsh side competes with fellow Sky Bet Championship sides Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United in a three-way tug-of-war for the highly-rated Liverpool youngster.