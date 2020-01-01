Nottingham Forest set to lose striker as foreign interest emerges

Nottingham Forest is a side that many observers expected to do good things in this season’s Sky Bet Championship what with a side containing the exciting Joao Carvalho and fronted by Lewis Grabban.

Expectations are one thing, the delivery of expectation into bona fide results is something else altogether. However, the Reds are perfectly poised as the 2020 part of the 2019/20 campaign readies to kick-off. They are nestled in 5th place in the table on 40 points and are 11 points shy of the automatic promotion places.

On their tails is a cluster of chasing clubs in a division where the top of the table is somewhat congested. Just three points separate Forest in 5th from Millwall in 11th as sides battle and jockey for those important playoff places.

The January window is now open and it looks like Forest fans might be receiving some early news about Rafa Mir, their on-loan striker from Wolves. Mir has been at the City Ground since August and has featured in 22 games for Forest, providing one assist. However, his opportunities have been limited somewhat due to the form of Lewis Grabban and the former Valencia youngster hasn’t featured in the last five games, not making the matchday squad for the last three.

With only 210 minutes of action for Forest, Mir is a target of some interest for Spanish side Real Zaragoza according to a Sport Aragon article dated two days ago. Sport Aragon says that the Spanish La Segunda side “begins to make its first movements” and those are aimed towards taking Mir back to his native Spain.

Mir spent the 2018/19 campaign away from Molineux after his £1.8million, January 2018 arrival at Wolves from Valencia’s B side, spending the season with UD Las Palmas who also play in La Liga 2. He appeared in 30 games for UD Las Palmas, 30 games that returned seven goals and one assist.

Sport Aragon says that Mir would bring one big thing to Zaragoza’s play – aerial dominance. Commenting on this, Sport Aragon’s article says Mir’s arrival would provide “that security that the team lacks right now, both to defend the ball and to finish off” at the other end.