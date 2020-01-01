West Brom ready to offer sparkling wing star a permanent deal

According to Sky Sports Transfer Centre Live (January 1, 08:10), Championship frontrunners West Bromwich Albion are ready to offer exciting winger Matheus Pereira a permanent deal at The Hawthorns.

Periera is currently part-way through a season-long loan deal at the Baggies from Portuguese giants Sporting and it is safe to say that he has lit up an exciting attacking option for Slaven Bilic’s side. In 23 Sky Bet Championship games so far this campaign, the exciting Brazilian has scored five goals but, more importantly, provided a staggering 14 assists.

Pereira has come through the youth network at the Portuguese club, making steady progress to arrive at the exciting levels that he is achieving at the moment. He’s featured 27 times for Sporting’s first-team (six goals/four assists) as well as 41 times for their B side (17 goals/13 assists).

What West Brom have seen in a half-season of output is obviously enough to convince them to push forward with a permanent signing of the Brazilian-born youngster. Sky Sports say that this will form a big part of West Brom’s January transfer policy, saying that “Bilic intends to activate that clause as soon as the January transfer window opens.”

The window is open now, so expect West Brom’s business in maintaining a permanent grip on the exciting Pereira to be a swift one. This is aided by the fact that Slaven Bilic claims that the Sporting winger has done ‘more than enough’ to prove his worthiness towards a permanent deal.

West Brom are in action today against table-topping Leeds United and will be looking to rebound from a disappointing 2-0 loss to Middlesbrough last time out.