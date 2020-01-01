The 72
Sheffield Wednesday lose defender in surprise transfer to League One Blackpool

In news coming through from the Sheffield Star, Sheffield Wednesday have been involved early in the transfer market but it is a player leaving the club, rather than joining, that is making the headlines this morning.

The player leaving Hillsborough is former Everton academy starlet Jordan Thorniley, the 23-year-old heading to Blackpool for what is stated to be the ubiquitous ‘undisclosed fee’ arrangement.

The Warrington-born left-back didn’t make a Championship appearance under Garry Monk’s stewardship of the Owls this season, although he appeared in both Carabao Cup games – including one against boyhood side Everton.

Thorniley featured in 35 games for the South Yorkshire side after his move from Merseyside wit h20 of these coming in last season’s Sky Bet Championship. He will take this experience with him to Bloomfield Road and League One competition on an initial two-and-a-half-year deal.

Speaking to Blackpool’s club website, Thorniley commented on what he saw as a “tough decision” to move away from the Owls and drop down a division to restart his career with Blackpool. Thorniley said of the move: “I’m happy to get it over the line and sign for the Club. It’s an exciting time to come to Blackpool and the Club seems to be on the up. It was tough to leave Sheffield Wednesday, as they’ve been good to me having offered me a deal after being released from my first club, but when I learned of Blackpool’s interest, it was something I was really excited about and wanted to learn more.

Blackpool’s new arrival won’t be eligible for today’s game away at Rotherham but is eligible for the FA Cup Third Round game at Reading on Saturday.


