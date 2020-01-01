West Brom given Leeds United boost with likely return from injury for key duo

Today sees the Sky Bet Championship top two, Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion, go head-to-head at the Hawthorns in a game where a win for one side will open daylight between the pair.

Last time out the Baggies suffered a disappointing loss to a stuttering Middlesbrough, the result being sealed by an Ashley Fletcher wonder strike that even Inspector Gadget wouldn’t have been able to reach with his ‘go-go-Gadget-arms’.

For Leeds United, their previous game was another visit to the Midlands where Marcelo Bielsa’s steeds played out a game against Birmingham where a second-half performance looked like it was played on the wards of Bethlem Hospital rather than at St Andrew’s. Six goals in that frantic half of football eventually saw Leeds emerge as 5-4 winners thanks to a late, late own-goal winner conceded by Brum’s Wes Harding.

It will be a matchup at the Hawthorns that will see the division’s most exciting attacking side pit their wits against a Leeds United side with the joint-meanest defence in the Sky Bet Championship. It will be all hands to the decks for both clubs and West Brom may have some welcome news for fans with players returning from injury layoffs.

The Yorkshire Evening Post (YEP) report that missing defenders Kyle Bartley and Kieran Gibbs will return to the fold for West Brom with an outside possibility that they will be joined by on-loan West Ham winger Grady Diangana who has been back at the London club for further assessment.

The YEP says that “Bartley and Gibbs, though, are now expected to feature against United having recovered from injury setbacks and are in contention to be recalled into Bilic’s starting line-up.” This will be welcome news for Baggies fans who will be aware that their side need to be tighter at the back in order to combat the attacking options that Leeds United have in Helder Costa, Jack Harrison and Patrick Bamford.