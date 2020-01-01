Leeds United transfer interest in Che Adams is “genuine” says Phil Hay

The January transfer window is now open and clubs have just 31 days to finalise their plans ahead of what is a tough slog to early May. Get it right and a team’s objectives are fulfilled. Get it wrong and whatever plans a side had could lie in ruins at their feet.

Leeds United have, on occasions, got it wrong and fans will gladly point you to inactivity last January effectively ruining the Whites season and chances of promotion. In the same league position and points total as they were last season, Leeds United face yet another January transfer window. This is also a window where there are perceived weaknesses to be addressed.

Marcelo Bielsa has admitted as much in his post-match presser after the bonkers games against Birmingham City which eventually saw the Whites prevail via a 5-4 win deep into time added-on. The legendary Argentinian admitted that the club will be active as they look at options of replacing Jack Clarke and Eddie Nketiah, with Nketiah expected to be recalled early from his loan at Elland Road.

Many names have been put forward as to Nketiah’s replacement but there is one that refuses to go away – Southampton’s Che Adams. Adams lit up last season for an average Birmingham City side, scoring regularly to earn himself a £15million move to the Saints. However, despite appearances in recent top-tier games, Adams has endured a dry campaign at St Mary’s so far.

Responding to fan questions on one of his Twitter posts (below), Athletic journalist Phil Hay confirms that Leeds United interest in Adams is there but, ultimately, this all depends on Southampton and their January strategy.

he is genuine in the sense that Leeds want him (if Nketiah leaves). Very much down to Southampton though. — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) December 31, 2019

suggestion is that Southampton will try to do a forward early in the window — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) December 31, 2019

23-year-old Adams has scored 34 goals and provided 13 assists in 116 Championship games including 22 goals and five assists for the Blues last season before his £15million Premier League move to the Saints. That level of return is bound to alert Championship sides such as Leeds United as they look to strengthen ahead of the hard slog that is the rest of the 2019/20 campaign.

With Phil Hay saying that Leeds United are showing “genuine” interest in Adams, this must give Whites fans added reassurance that the club does have contingency plans in the likely event that Arsenal recalls Eddie Nketiah.