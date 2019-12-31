Leeds United to lose out in £8m midfielder transfer battle to new Premier League interest

Leeds United fans are enjoying the fruits of a very entertaining and profitable season. It is a season so far that has seen them maintain the potential and promise from last season in a show of consistency that has them topping the table ahead of tomorrow’s transfer window opening and a game against closest rivals West Bromwich Albion.

Tomorrow’s game against the Baggies at The Hawthorns comes on the back of a cyclone of a game against Birmingham City, one where the winds blew back-and-forth in a 5-4 victory for Leeds United. Since that, everything seems to be an anti-climax and thoughts have been more focused on personnel changes at the club. These changes have come about with the announced return of Jack Clarke to Tottenham Hotspur and the rumoured return of Eddie Nketiah to Arsenal.

On the obverse of that particular transfer coin is a series of links with players at other clubs, players that the Whites are said to be interested in bringing to Elland Road. Some are fanciful, some are plausible and others are yet to be linked as the January window rolls in and rolls onward. One player that has been linked to Leeds United is Rangers £8million midfielder Glen Kamara.

In the above linked article, Leeds United were said to be in a battle with Premier League strugglers Aston Villa to bring Kamara to English football. However, according to the Daily Mail, it could be about to get a whole lot worse for the Whites with news that a second Premier League side has taken an interest in Kamara – Arsenal.

The Daily Mail report that Arsenal have sent scouts to the last six Rangers games “to watch Finland midfielder Glen Kamara.” 24-year-old Kamara came through the ranks at the North London club before his release in 2017. After making a name for himself at Dundee, Rangers snapped him up on a pre-contract deal before paying £50,000 to bring the deal forward.

With a challenge against a side such as Aston Villa for Kamara’s signature, you’d fancy the upcoming Whites over the sliding Villans. However, a side such as Arsenal taking a prolonged interest in a player adds a whole different dimension to things. In that situation, you’d put your money on Leeds United to lose out in a transfer race.