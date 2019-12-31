Leeds United transfer direction hinted at by journalist – options Whites could consider

Tomorrow will see the opening of the winter transfer window for all English clubs, the 31 days of January being all the time the 92 clubs have to bring in the personnel that suits their aims and ambitions over the remainder of the season.

Leeds United are, of course, amongst these 92 clubs and for the second season running are looking at times ahead at the right end of the table for a change. Last January wasn’t anything that the Whites took part in, apart from the abortive move for Swansea City’s Dan James where Huw Jenkins’ truculence caused a signed-and-sealed deal to collapse at literally the 11th hour.

The Whites are expected to be in the January market for someone to replace the soon-to-be recalled Eddie Nketiah, although current reports are saying that it will not be Che Adams who is arriving. Jack Clarke has also been recalled by Premier League parent club Tottenham Hotspur and the Whites are thought to be considering replacing their former player and covering that position but not as a priority like replacing Nketiah is seen to be.

However, The Athletic’s Phil Hay does give a hint as to a direction that the West Yorkshire club could take in whatever way they approach the January market.

What lies in store for Leeds United in January? – Che Adams top loan target to replace Nketiah

– Liverpool unlikely to let Brewster come

– Jack Clarke replacement targeted

– experienced gk wanted as safety net for when Meslier startshttps://t.co/9suxPtZa5T — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) December 31, 2019

What’s an interesting view here from Hay is that the Whites are wanting to bring in an “experienced” goalkeeper as a “safety net” for when Ilham Meslier needs to step in when the judgement over Kiko Casilla’s investigation by the FA for allegedly referring to Charlton’s Jonathan Leko in terms signalling his racial background is handed down.

19-year-old, 6ft 5in Meslier was brought in from Ligue 2 side FC Lorient on a season-long loan and has shown his worth in Carlos Corberan’s Under-23s side at the West Yorkshire club. However, playing at that level and stepping up to the Sky Bet Championship will be craie et la fromage for the French youngster.

There are experience options out there that Leeds United could take advantage of should they wish to thrust Meslier into the Championship spotlight as Casilla’s possible replacement. Here are three keepers who would fit the bill.

Three options for Leeds United to consider as experienced back-ups for Ilhan Meslier

David Stockdale (Birmingham City): Leeds-born Stockdale is mentioned as an option for Leeds United pretty much every transfer window that comes around. He’s on the books at Birmingham City and has featured just once for the Blues this season in the Carabao Cup. He’s at least the third-choice keeper at St Andrew’s, wit hPep Clotet preferring Connal Trueman and Lee Camp as his favoured #1/#2 for the Championship.

Kieren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday): Westwood started this season as Sheffield Wednesday’s #1 stopper but has fallen out of favour under Garry Monk it seems. After featuring in 15 of the first 17 games of this season, Westwood hasn’t appeared in the last eight – not being selected in the matchday squad for six of these games. Again, like Stockdale, the Manchester-born Irish stopper looks destined to see this season evolve as a third-choice keeper at Hillsborough.

Wayne Hennesey (Crystal Palace): 6ft 6in Welsh stopper Hennessey is another option that the White might want to explore, although he might be the more difficult of the three options here. He’s only featured in two Premier League games for Palace this season but he has been on the bench for the other 18 which signals him out as a solid back-up for the 9th-placed Premier League outfit.