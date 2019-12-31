Middlesbrough interested in loan move for Manchester City midfielder

Middlesbrough are looking to the January transfer window next month to get some new faces through the door, and have identified Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts as a potential target according to The Northern Echo.

The winger arrived at Manchester City from Fulham in 2015 for £12 million, but has only gone on to make one Premier League appearance for the Citizens since then.

He has had multiple loan spells away from the Etihad since then, most notably a two and a half year move to Celtic, where he won three Scottish Premier League titles, two Scottish League Cups and two Scottish Cups.

Roberts is currently on loan at Norwich City in the top flight but has only featured three times so far this campaign. It is believed the Manchester City hierarchy are looking for the 22 year old to be given more playing time, and Middlesbrough have expressed an interest.

Boro only have Marvin Johnson as the only natural winger at the club, and have resorted to playing with wing backs to provide width in recent weeks to good effect.

Roberts would provide Jonathan Woodgate’s side with an injection of pace, trickery and width in midfield, and could have a huge impact on Teesside if he were to sign.

As reported on The72, Rangers’ winger Jordan Jones has also been linked with a loan move to The Riverside this week, and it is clear that Woodgate is looking to recruit one or two wide players in the up and coming January transfer window.