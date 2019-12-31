Leeds United and Nottingham Forest hopes dashed in transfer market target news

Leeds United and Nottingham Forest were both hoping to take advantage of his inactivity in trying to land former Birmingham City striker Che Adams in the January window. However, according to Yorkshire Evening Post (YEP) reports, both Championship sides are set to have their hopes dashed.

Earlier reports had Leeds United aiming to pip Nottingham Forest to the capture of £15million Adams, a player who has shown that he is more than capable of performing at Championship level.

23-year-old Adams has scored 34 goals and provided 13 assists in 116 Championship games including 22 goals and five assists for the Blues last season before his £15million Premier League move to the Saints. That level of return is bound to alert Championship sides such as Leeds United and Nottingham Forest as they look to strengthen ahead of the hard slog that is the rest of the 2019/20 campaign.

Whilst he’s been underused in Southampton’s Premier League campaign thus far, Adams has played more regularly in recent games as the Saints look to battle against being dragged into a relegation battle. Likely with this in the forefront of their mind, Southampton is looking to hold onto all available firepower with the YEP saying Adams “will not be leaving Southampton in January, despite interest growing in the former Ilkeston striker.”

That decision will mean both Leeds United and Nottingham forest are more than likely to be involved in the January transfer window as they look for support and reinforcement for their first-choice strikers Patrick Bamford and Lewis Grabban respectively.