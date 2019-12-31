Newcastle United join the race for Birmingham City wonderkid

Newcastle United have joined the race for Birmingham City wonderkid Jude Bellingham according to The Telegraph.

Bellingham has been one of the brightest young talents in the Championship so far this campaign and has attracted interest from a whole host of top flight clubs and the Toon now appear to have increased the competition for his signature.

The 16-year-old has broken into Pep Clotet’s side this season and has already clocked up 22 senior appearances for the Midlands side. He has also contributed with goals against Leeds United, Stoke City and Charlton Athletic.

He was particularly impressive in Sunday’s game against Leeds as he ran the show and spurred on the rest of the side as they pushed Marco Bielsa’s side all the way, eventually losing 5-4 to the Championship pacesetters.

The youngster can play either centrally in midfield or in the wide positions with his versatility being another major asset on his CV.

Steve Bruce’s side do face huge competition for Bellingham with Chelsea and Arsenal also scouting the teenager and both said to be pursuing a move for him.

Bellingham has a contract until June 2021 with Blues and it would surely take a huge offer for them to consider allowing one of their best players to depart but with Newcastle reportedly having £20million to spend in the January transfer window, it may prove difficult for Birmingham to retain the wonderkid.

There is also the option of a Premier League side buying Bellingham and then allowing him to go back on loan to Birmingham with him having the potential in years to come to be a real talent on the international scene.