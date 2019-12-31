West Brom dealt huge injury blow ahead of Leeds United test

West Bromwich Albion have been dealt a huge injury blow with the news that both Grady Diangana and Nathan Ferguson will miss the clash against Leeds United.

As confirmed on their official website, manager Slaven Bilic revealed the both Diangana and Ferguson will be unavailable for the game on New Years Day.

Diangana is still “two or three proper sessions” away from returning to action following the back injury suffered at Birmingham City.

Ferguson is also missing the clash with what Bilic has described as a “small knee problem” which will keep him out for the next couple of weeks.

However, in better news for the Baggies, Kieran Gibbs is once again available for selection following his withdrawal from the game against Brentford with cramp.

“Still Grady is a couple of sessions, a couple of proper sessions away,” Bilic said. “His progress is going on really well.”

“He’s not fit for tomorrow, but he should be fit for Charlton. He’s out. Kieran is okay, and Nathan is out. Nathan…it’s not big, it’s not small. It’s a situation with his knee, it’s gonna rule him out for let’s say two or three weeks. That’s it, apart from that we’re okay.”

It also appears likely that defender Kyle Bartley will be fit for selection with his facial injury having ruled him out of the last couple of games.

The match against Leeds United is bound to be a fiercely contested encounter for both teams with each side knowing a win will create an even bigger gap at the top of the table.