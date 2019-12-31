Middlesbrough and Preston amongst four Championship clubs interested in Celtic midfielder

According to The Daily Record, the Championship quartet of Middlesbrough, Cardiff City, Stoke City and Preston North End are keeping tabs on Celtic midfielder Jonny Hayes.

Hayes’ Celtic future is in doubt according to the report, with the midfielder out of contract in the summer he could be open to a move next month. He is yet to be offered a new contract, and his possible availability has been interesting a whole host of clubs.

Although no deal is on the table for the versatile 32-year old, Hoops boss Neil Lennon is looking to tie down the Irishman before any clubs make their move.

Hayes has played ten times in the Scottish Premier League so far this term, but has been used primarily in defence, as a left back. His versatility will certainly stand him in good stead if he was to move on as early as this January.

The Daily Record also suggest that although the Republic of Ireland international would like to stay at the Scottish champions beyond the January window, he has expressed a desire to move back to England, where he had stints at the likes of Reading, Forest Green Rovers, MK Dons and Leicester City.

Since Hayes arrived at Celtic in 2017 he has won back to back league titles, as well as back to back League Cups and a Scottish Cup last season. However, with his role in the side becoming more sporadic this campaign, he could be looking for a move away from Glasgow to secure more playing time.