Ipswich Town interested in move for Coventry City midfielder

Ipswich Town are interested in Coventry City midfielder Jordan Shipley.

The Tractor Boys are admirers of their League One side’s star, according to a report by Coventry Live.

Shipley, who is 22 years-old, has impressed for the Sky Blues so far this season and they could face a battle to hold on to his services in the upcoming January transfer window.

Paul Lambert is believed to be a big fan of Shipley and wants to bring him to Portman Road. The Tractor Boys’ pursuit of an immediate return to the Championship has stalled of late and they are in need of a few fresh faces to bolster their squad.

Shipley is a product of the Coventry academy and rose up through their youth ranks before breaking into their first team.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international made his senior debut in 2017 and helped his side gain promotion from League Two a year later.

He has since made over 100 appearances for Mark Robins’ side, chipping in with 14 goals along the way.

Shipley is being tipped for a big future in the game and Coventry will be desperate to hold on to him this winter at least.

Ipswich will have to battle with some strong competition for his signature if they are to sign him. Robins’ men are likely to want a sizeable fee to take him away.