Brentford open to offers for defensive duo

Brentford will listen to offers for Josh Clarke and Tom Field in January.

They will be sold at the right price in the upcoming January transfer window, as per a report by West London Sport.

The defensive duo are both out of contract at Griffin Park at the end of the season and have fallen down the pecking order under Thomas Frank.

Clarke, who is 25 years-old, is a product of the Brentford academy but has struggled for game time over the past season-and-a-half. He has made 83 appearances for the Bees’ first team in his career, as well as having numerous spells out on loan with the likes of Carshalton Athletic, Maidenhead United, Dagenham and Redbridge, Stevenage, Barnet and Burton Albion.

Field is also an academy graduate but has not made their first team squad this season. The 22-year-old has played 41 games for the club, as well as having loan stints Bradford City and Cheltenham Town in the past.

Both Clarke and Field were tipped for big futures at Brentford but have lost their place in recent times and leaving next month would be sensible moves by them to start a new chapter in their respective careers.

Getting the duo off the wage bill would also help Frank’s side balance the books and potentially create space for a couple of new signings.

The London side are currently 4th in the Championship table, 11 points off the automatic promotion places.