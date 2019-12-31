Plymouth Argyle want to sign a striker in January

Plymouth Argyle are in the hunt for a striker next month.

The League Two promotion hopefuls are eager to sharpen their attacking options in the upcoming January transfer window, as per a report by Plymouth Live.

The Pilgrims are currently 7th in the league table, a single point into the top six.

Their manager, Ryan Lowe, has provided an update ahead of the winter window, as per Plymouth Live: “Do I feel that one of the strikers that I have got in the building can go and hit me 10 goals from now until the end of the season? 100 per cent, yeah? There is 24 games to go and I think they do back themselves to score that.”

“Will we look to add another striker to the squad if the right one becomes available? 100 per cent, yeah. That’s not being disrespectful to the players I have got but I want good competition. If we can get a player who we feel can get 10-15 goals from now until the end of the season we will certainly be looking, but it’s not that easy.”

Lowe also said players will be leaving Home Park: “We are in discussions with the agents of a couple of lads who are not playing at the moment and want to go and play. But that falls down to me saying yes or me saying no because they are my players. It’s never ever personal.”