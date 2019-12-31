Carlisle United set to loan Wolves and Scotland Under-21 midfielder

Carlisle United are set to sign Wolves midfielder Elliot Watt on loan.

The League Two are poised to see off plenty of competition to land the 19-year-old in January, according to a report by Football Insider.

Watt, who is a Scotland Under-21 international, is highly-rated by Wolves but is being loaned out by the Premier League side to gain some first team experience.

Carlisle are currently 19th in the fourth tier and are hoping a couple of signings this winter can help them climb up the table during the second half of the season.

Watt was born in Preston and started his career with spells in the academies of Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End before joining Wolves in 2016.

He signed his first professional contract at Molineux in November 2017 and was handed his senior debut in a League Cup tie against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough in August 2018.

That was his first and only appearance for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side to date but he has been a key player for their development squad since then.

Watt now has the opportunity to go out on loan and get some game time under his belt between now and the end of the campaign at Carlisle.

Wolves are no strangers to letting players leave on loan to the Football League. The Europa League side currently have Cameron John at Doncaster Rovers, Ryan Giles at Shrewsbury Town and Sadou Diallo at Accrington Stanley.