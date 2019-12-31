Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic to rival Stoke City for Blackpool midfielder

According to a report from Football Insider, Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic are set to battle it out with fellow Championship side Stoke City for Blackpool midfielder Jordan Thompson in the January transfer window.

We covered reports from Belfast Live here on The72 earlier today saying that Stoke City were not the only Championship side looking to sign midfielder Jordan Thompson from League One side Blackpool this January. And ow two clubs who are reported to be in the chase with the Potters for Thompson’s signature are Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic.

Both Blackburn and Wigan are reported to have made contact with the Tangerines to express their interest in Thompson ahead of the January transfer window. Thompson has been a star performer for Simon Grayson’s Blackpool side so far this season and his performances have caught the attention of a number of clubs.

Stoke City were previously linked with Thompson and Potters boss Michael O’Neill – who has worked wth Thompson on the international stage with Northern Ireland – is said to be keen on working with the midfielder at a club level as well.

Thompson has been in impressive form for Blackpool so far this season, scoring once and providing one assist in 18 games across all competitions for the Tangerines. He has been with the club for almost a year and a half now since leaving Rangers and his strong form at club level has seen him earn a call up to Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland squad, playing seven times for the National Team since making his debut in May 2018.

It will be interesting to see who wins the race for Thompson in the January transfer window, or if he remains at Bloomfield Road with Blackpool.