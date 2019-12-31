Bristol City considering swoop for Slovenian hotshot – 20 goals in 26 games this season

According to a report from Bristol Live, Bristol City are keeping a close eye on Slovan Bratislava striker Andraz Sporar ahead of the January transfer window, with Scottish Premiership side Celtic also keen on the hotshot.

In the run-up to the January transfer window, Bristol City have been linked with a number of strikers, as Lee Johnson looks to bolster his attacking options ahead of the remainder of the Championship season.

The likes of Leeds United’s loaned in striker Eddie Nketiah, Crystal Palace striker Connor Wickham and Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster have all been linked with the Robins. And now, it has been claimed that Slovan Bratislava hotshot Andraz Sporar is also on the shortlist of potential striker targets for Bristol City.

Sporar has been in stunning form so far this season, netting 20 goals in 26 games across all competitions so far this season, including 12 goals in 11 league games so far this campaign. His form has seen him linked with a move away from Slovenia, with Scottish side Celtic also linked.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon spoke about his club’s pursuit of Sporar, saying earlier this month that he believes there were talks held with the striker over a potential move. He said:

“There was talks I believe yesterday. He’s one of a number of options we are talking to at the minute. There’s no further progress on that one.”

Sporar, 25, has been a prolific striker over the course of his career. After his impressive form for NK Interblock Ljubljana (11 goals in 24 appearances), he joined NK Olympia Ljubljana, where he went on to net an impressive 50 goals in 108 games, laying on 18 assists in the process and earning a move for FC Basel of Switzerland.

While his time at Basel did not go quite as well (one goal and five assists in 26 appearances), he has been back at his best since returning to Slovenia with Slovan Bratislava, where he has scored an impressive 60 goals in 78 appearances.