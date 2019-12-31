QPR could cancel loan deals of Premier League pair

According to a report from West London Sport, Queens Park Rangers could look to terminate the loan deals of Brighton and Hove Albion forward Jan Mlakar and Manchester City midfielder Matt Smith in the January transfer window.

In the summer transfer window, Queens Park Rangers signed Brighton and Hove Albion striker Jan Mlakar and Manchester City’s young midfielder Matt Smith on loan for the duration of the 2019/20 Championship season to bolster the attacking and midfield options of Mark Warburton.

Now, however, after the pair have struggled to make an impact at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, West London Sport has reported that the duo could be return to their parent clubs in the January transfer window.

Mlakar joined before Nahki Wells and Jordan Hugill and with the duo maintaining their form over the course of the first half of the season, Mlakar’s chances have been limited. He is yet to start a Championship game for QPR, coming off the bench six times, scoring none. The 21-year-old has appeared twice in the Carabao Cup, playing twice but failing to find the back of the net.

As for Smith, he too has struggled to find his feet. He has started in four matches in total, making nine appearances overall. In the process, he has provided one assist, coming off the bench in the R’s last two Championship matches.

It will be interesting to see how the pair’s situations develop over the course of next month, with Warburton keen to add some new faces to his squad while contending with a small budget.