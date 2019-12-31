Millwall loanee remains in regular contact with parent club

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Jayson Molumby is enjoying life on loan in the Championship at Millwall.

The 20-year-old has made 19 appearances for the Lions and has established himself as an important player in their midfield.

Molumby, who is a Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, is in his first campaign of regular senior football and will remain at the Den for the whole campaign.

He has opened up about his time in London, as per News At Den: “I’m in touch with Brighton a lot. David Weir is the loans manager. He looks after me quite regularly and comes to a lot of the games. He always feeds back to Brighton how I’m playing. It’s worked out well.”

“I’m just concentrating on being here, I’m loving it, buzzing with it and hopefully it continues. It’s been better than I expected so far.”

He added: “I’ve been really happy and hopefully I can keep being consistent and we keep picking up points and wins. The first few games in the Champ I was struggling a bit, I felt the intensity was a lot. My body’s adapted now and got used to it. Doing the right things and recovering is important, making sure you’re right for the next game.”

“Physically it’s been tough, mentally tough as well. I’m getting through it and I felt good [Sunday]. It’s been really good lately, the style of play. Moving to five at the back for the first time at home was really good and we got the win we deserved. I’m really enjoying it.”