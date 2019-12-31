Reading in the hunt for January acquisitions

Reading are looking to bring in some signings in the January transfer window.

The Royals are eager to bolster their squad going into the second-half of the season, according to a report by Berkshire Live.

Mark Bowen’s side have been on great form as of late and are aiming to further climb up the Championship table.

They are also aiming to keep hold of their key players, with Bowen saying, as per Berkshire Live: “Very much so, and even add it to and strengthen it if we can. Hopefully, we’ll put ourselves in a position where we get into February, March and April time and that’s where the business end starts.”

“I’d like to think people in this league are looking over their shoulders and thinking we are the form team in the league at the moment so we have to make sure we are focused and keep that going.”

Bowen admitted that no transfer activity is imminent: “There is always speculation out there and there has been some with our players but in some ways I’m glad about that because it shows we are doing well and the players are doing well.”

“We’ve got an owner whose heart is really in this club and I know he (Dai Yongge) won’t want to do anything that has any detriment to the squad, myself or the club itself.”