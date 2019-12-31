Hull City defender in discussions to extend Scottish loan

St Mirren held talks with Hull City yesterday over extending Sean McLoughlin’s loan deal.

The Scottish Premiership side want to keep the central defender for the rest of the season, as per a report by Hull Live.

McLoughlin, who is 23 years-old, has impressed on loan for the Buddies since joining them on a short-term loan deal in July and has played for them in every game so far this season. He has established himself as a key player for Jim Goodwin’s side.

Hull swooped to sign him over the summer from Cork City but immediately loaned him out to Scotland to gain some first team experience.

It may have been the case that he returned the KCOM Stadium in January if Matthew Pennington was recalled by Everton due to a lack of game time. However, due to a string of defensive injuries, he could get his chance now meaning McLoughlin is free to see out the season at St Mirren.

McLoughlin, who is a Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, started his career at College Corinthians before moving to Cork City in 2017. He impressed during his time in the League of Ireland Premier Division and was rewarded with a move to East Yorkshire in the summer.

He could be a key player for the Tigers in the future, but for now it seems McLoughlin may stay above the border.