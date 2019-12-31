Sheffield Wednesday striker opens up about uncertain future at the club

Sheffield Wednesday striker Sam Winnall is yet to open contract talks with the Owls.

The 28-year-old’s current deal at Hillsborough expires at the end of the season.

Winnall joined Wednesday in January 2017 from Barnsley but has struggled to hit the ground running during his time with the Championship side.

He spent last season out on loan at Derby County but has found himself back in the fold over recent weeks under Garry Monk.

When asked whether discussions have been held over his contract, Winnall said, as per a report by the Sheffield Star: “Not yet. That’s still too far in the future to talk about yet. I have to take every day by day, keep doing exactly what I’m doing, which is working hard, and trying to be successful for this football club.”

“It depends on if I’ve got the option (to stay). That’s out of my control. Like I say, I don’t want to look too far into the future, I want to concentrate on getting myself into the team. That’s the most important thing at this time.”

He added: “I’ve got six months left on my contract so a loan move is irrelevant. That’s out of the question. I don’t know, whatever happens in January happens. I’m trying to focus on every day playing for Sheffield Wednesday and whatever will be will be.”