Championship

Rangers leading Hull City and Charlton Athletic in chase for Liverpool man

The Kcom Stadium before during the Premier League match between Hull City and Watford at the KCOM Stadium, Kingston upon Hull, England on 22 April 2017. Photo by Craig Zadoroznyj.

Rangers are leading the race to sign Liverpool’s Herbie Kane.

The central midfielder is set to leave the Premier League table toppers on loan in January, according to a report by The Scotsman.

Kane, who is 21 years-old, has made two first team appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side so far this season, both of which came in Carabao Cup ties against MK Dons and Aston Villa.

Championship side Hull City were linked with him over the summer and those rumours are starting to surface going into next month. Their manager Grant McCann knows Kane well from having him on loan at Doncaster Rovers in the last campaign.

Kane was a key player for the Donny side who got into the League One Play-Offs, playing 49 games in all competitions and chipping in with seven goals.

Charlton Athletic have also been credited with an interest in him this winter, though they will have to see off a lot of competition to land his signature.

Rangers beat bitter rivals Celtic at the weekend to heat up the title race in the Scottish Premiership and Steven Gerrard is now looking to bolster his midfield options by bringing in Kane.

The Bristol-born midfielder started his career at local side Bristol City before switching to Liverpool as a youngster in 2013. The ex-England Under-17 international is in need of some more game time and has a lot of clubs interested in him.


