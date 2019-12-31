Leeds United- Two billionaire suitors to go head to head for the reigns at Elland Road

In the summer, things were very busy at Leeds United. With transfer rumours left, right and centre, both incoming and outgoing, as well as many deals actually going ahead, the fans would be forgiven for being dizzied by the activities.

Another story that emerged in the summer and refused to go away, is the story that the owners of Paris Saint-Germain are very interested in either investing or purchasing Leeds United, which could make the West Yorkshire club a real force in world football.

With Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani enjoying a good relationship with the QSI (Qatari Sports Investment) president Nasser Ghanim Al-Khelaifi, the story is not as outlandish as it first sounds, so there has been an underlying fizz of excitement at the clubs future stature building for a fair few months now.

However, Radrizzani, when questioned on the matter, was coy in his response, claiming that he will look for the correct investment wherever possible if it suits the club and their plans, but also claimed there are more than one interested party in terms of taking a financial interest in Leeds United.

Today, as reported by Sports Witness, there is another highly suited and very interested party joining the race for the reigns at Elland Road, with current A.S Roma owner James Pallotta set to surrender his current role as majority shareholder in the view of taking control at an English, Championship club… step forward Leeds United.

The Championship is growing in stature and it’s world wide reputation is becoming more and more tempting for potential investors, with fan numbers being some of the highest in the world, so to hear of suitors such as Pallotta being interested in the league is no surprise.

Much may rely on whether Leeds United can achieve promotion back to the Premier League, a feet which has eluded them for the last fifteen years, but the club ended the decade atop the Championship table with a nine point buffer to Fulham, who currently occupy third spot… they couldn’t let that slip… could they?

So, it appears that there are at least two billionaire tycoons on the queue already with desires for Leeds United, this could be a very interesting episode in the one hundred year history of one of footballs most interesting clubs.