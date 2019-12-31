Charlton Athletic handed another injury blow – striker suffers hamstring injury

Speaking to London News Online, Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has confirmed that striker Macauley Bonne picked up a hamstring injury in the Addicks’ 2-1 defeat to Derby County on Monday night.

Over the course of the past few months, Charlton Athletic have had a number of injury problems to contend with. And, heading into the New Year, their injury woes do not seem to be fading anymore. In their 2-1 loss to Derby County on Monday night, another key player picked up an injury.

Speaking to London News Online after the game, Addicks boss Lee Bowyer confirmed that striker Macauley Bonne has picked up a hamstring injury and is unlikely to play against Swansea City later this week, adding that he estimates that the Zimbabwean striker will be out for “a few weeks”. He said:

“I don’t know how long [Bonne will be out] but it will be a few weeks. It’s good for the football club because the young lads get an unbelievable experience. But it makes it more difficult for us to win games – that’s a fact. There’s nobody coming back in three days time. That’s the way it is.”

Bonne has been an important player for the Addicks so far this season, playing 20 times in all competitions and scoring eight goals and providing one assist in the process, filling in upfront during Lyle Taylor’s time out injured.

He was forced off at half-time in Charlton’s 2-1 defeat to Derby County, in which an early red card for ex-Addicks loanee Krystian Bielik was not enough to help Lee Bowyer’s side, as two goals for Rams starlet Jason Knight secured an important three points for Philip Cocu’s struggling team, with Lyle Taylor converting from the spot late on for Charlton.