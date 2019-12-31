Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and West Brom linked striker could be on the move

According to a report from the Daily Star, Newcastle United are willing to listen to offers for striker Dwight Gayle in the January transfer window, with Championship trio Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and West Brom among the sides credited with interest in the run-up to the January transfer window.

Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle has been heavily linked with a move to the Championship over the course of the past six months or so, with clubs reportedly chasing a deal in the summer transfer window before Steve Bruce opted to keep him at St James’ Park.

As covered here on The72, reports have claimed that the likes of Championship trio Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and West Brom have all held an interest in Gayle, but nothing has materialised into anything beyond speculation as of yet.

But now, it has been reported by the Daily Star that Newcastle United are willing to listen to offers for Gayle this January. While Bruce will not be actively looking to sell Gayle this transfer window, it is said that the Magpies could be tempted into letting him go if they receive enough money. However, Newcastle are not keen to send him out on loan again, like they did with Gayle in the summer of 2018 when he signed for West Brom.

So far this season, Gayle has appeared just eight times, with only one of them being a start. He has previously enjoyed thoroughly successful stints in the Championship, firing both Newcastle and West Brom to promotion, scoring 23 goals for both teams in 39 and 32 games respectively, also netting 13 in 29 for Peterborough United during the 2012/13 campaign.