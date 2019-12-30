QPR linked with possible move for Dundee United goal machine

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton could opt to make a January transfer window move for Dundee United goal machine Lawrence Shankland according to reports by The Scottish Sun.

The 24-year-old Glasgow-born frontman has netted 21 goals in 22 games for The Tangerines since joining the club in the summer.

Shankland’s excellent goalscoring form saw the player receive a first senior international call-up to the Scotland squad in October while a number of clubs south of the border are thought to be monitoring his progress. It has now been revealed that Sky Bet Championship club QPR have had Shankland watched and the West Londoners could opt to make an approach for the player in next month’s transfer window.

The striker signed a three-year deal at Tannadice in the summer meaning that Dundee United will be in a position to command a sizeable transfer fee for Shankland’s services. The Tangerines will be hoping to hold out for a seven-figure sum for the player with the form of Shankland key to the club’s promotion bid in the Ladbrokes Championship.

QPR are the sixth-highest scorers in the Sky Bet Championship this season but a run of four games without a win has seen them tumble down the table. A goalscorer of Shankland’s ability would add further firepower to their attack as the club look to launch a bid to gatecrash the play-offs.