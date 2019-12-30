Millwall lose key midfielder until at least March

Millwall look set to be without battling midfielder Ben Thompson until at least March.

NewsAtDen are reporting that the former Portsmouth midfielder is set to miss the next 6 weeks after undergoing surgery for an ankle injury picked up earlier this month.

Thompson picked up the injury during Millwall’s 1-0 win at Derby County on December 14th and has not played for the Lions since.

The result comes as a blow for Millwall and for Gary Rowett who will now need to look at bringing in another central midfielder as there is currently only academy graduate Billy Mitchell currently at the club that can step in should there be injuries or suspensions for either of Shaun Williams or Jayson Molumby.

Thompson has become a mainstay in the Millwall starting eleven since he returned from a short loan stint at Portsmouth last season. He made 19 appearances for Kenny Jackett’s Pompey side last season before being recalled to Millwall, he made a further 13 appearances for Millwall and scoring four goals before his season was cut short in April due to injury.

As mentioned above it is likely that Gary Rowett will look at bringing in a replacement on either a short term deal or a loan.

The 24 year old has again been a main stay in the Millwall midfield making a total of 24 appearances for the Lions this season. This campaign and the change in management has seen Thompson’s role change ever so slightly to becoming more of an advanced attacking midfielder sitting just behind either the lone striker or behind a two up front.