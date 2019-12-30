The 72
The 72
A blue flare is let off by the Leeds fans after Patrick Bamford (9) of Leeds United scored a goal to give a 0-1 lead to the away team during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds United at Ashton Gate, Bristol, England on 9 March 2019.
Championship

Leeds United fans react after confirmation that Nketiah leaving is real

By on 0 Comments
A blue flare is let off by the Leeds fans after Patrick Bamford (9) of Leeds United scored a goal to give a 0-1 lead to the away team during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds United at Ashton Gate, Bristol, England on 9 March 2019.

Earlier this afternoon news started to break that Leeds United were going to lose on-loan starlet striker Eddie Nketiah to an early recall by parent club Arsenal.

According to the linked Bristol Live article, the recall had already been decided upon with Bristol Live reporter Gregor McGee tweeting that the Gunners intended to recall Nketiah “in the next 48 hours” and that his likely destination would be a loan back to another Championship team with Bristol City said to be the side favoured to land the young striker.

With this news thrashing its way around the Internet and rolling back and forth across social media, it was drawing much comment from Leeds United fans. It was all pretty vague, couched in the uncertainty of the “next 48 hours” as a timeframe. However, that uncertainty has clarified a little with the following tweet and linked story from Graham Smyth, a reporter from the Leeds-based Yorkshire Evening Post.

Since taking over from Phil Hay as the YEP’s chief football writer, Smyth has come to be the go-to man for Leeds United fans when it comes to news about the Whites. In his article Smyth says that a YEP ‘source’ “has confirmed reports” of Nketiah’s impending recall and loan back out from the North London club. He also writes that “Leeds United say nothing has been confirmed with them yet” but it seems more than likely the Whites will be looking for a replacement in the soon-to-open January transfer window.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Huddersfield Town striker discusses continued transfer speculation

Obviously such a topic will get Leeds United fans talking on Twitter. Here’s a canvas of what some of them have been saying.

Arsenal to recall Nketiah – fans react to confirmation

 


About Author

My usually loud cynicism has turned to quiet optimism with the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United. Father to three loud children, two fully-grown and one who thinks he is, I find it cathartic to write about football. I mostly write about Leeds United but turn my hand to other clubs.

Related Posts