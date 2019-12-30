Leeds United fans react after confirmation that Nketiah leaving is real

Earlier this afternoon news started to break that Leeds United were going to lose on-loan starlet striker Eddie Nketiah to an early recall by parent club Arsenal.

According to the linked Bristol Live article, the recall had already been decided upon with Bristol Live reporter Gregor McGee tweeting that the Gunners intended to recall Nketiah “in the next 48 hours” and that his likely destination would be a loan back to another Championship team with Bristol City said to be the side favoured to land the young striker.

With this news thrashing its way around the Internet and rolling back and forth across social media, it was drawing much comment from Leeds United fans. It was all pretty vague, couched in the uncertainty of the “next 48 hours” as a timeframe. However, that uncertainty has clarified a little with the following tweet and linked story from Graham Smyth, a reporter from the Leeds-based Yorkshire Evening Post.

YEP source confirms @GeeMacGee story, Eddie Nketiah's time at Elland Road is coming to an end. Leeds United say nothing has been confirmed. Marcelo Bielsa wants a January replacement. Spoke about it yesterday.https://t.co/CDby0JIjPP#lufc — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) December 30, 2019

Since taking over from Phil Hay as the YEP’s chief football writer, Smyth has come to be the go-to man for Leeds United fans when it comes to news about the Whites. In his article Smyth says that a YEP ‘source’ “has confirmed reports” of Nketiah’s impending recall and loan back out from the North London club. He also writes that “Leeds United say nothing has been confirmed with them yet” but it seems more than likely the Whites will be looking for a replacement in the soon-to-open January transfer window.

Obviously such a topic will get Leeds United fans talking on Twitter. Here’s a canvas of what some of them have been saying.

Arsenal to recall Nketiah – fans react to confirmation

Billy sharp, Tracey Beaker, Roofe and James Rodriguez are trending. Trackey Beaker probably most likely to be Nketiah replacement of those #LUFC — Bald role model (@dirtypreachaaa) December 30, 2019

Massive error, will come back to bite us big time imo. — WeAllLoveLeeds (@AllLoveLeeds) December 30, 2019

Cant say I’m surprised. For me he didnt buy into the work ethic. Not a patch on paddy imo — Col (@col1984) December 30, 2019

Poor poor business from Leeds again this if the big loan fee rumoured is true — carl smith (@carlsmith_88) December 30, 2019

If he had anything about him he'd dig in and stay. Clearly not up for it, problem with these prem kids, they expect to start without working for it. — Bielsa Ball 💙💛 (@michaelpdalby) December 30, 2019

This is a shame. Think Eddie is a fantastic player. But the truth is, we have one system. And he doesn’t naturally fit into it. Will be very interesting to see who we bring in. Think most PL clubs will be wary of a loan after what’s happened with Eddie. — Matt Moreland (@Yorkshirest) December 30, 2019

Arsenal recalling Nketiah from Marcelo Bielsa’s tutorship to send him to play for Lee Johnson 😂 banter era at the Emirates continues.. — Tom (@TomBennett27) December 30, 2019