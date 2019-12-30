The 72
Leeds United
General view of Elland Road during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Burton Albion at Elland Road, Leeds, England on 9 September 2017. Photo by Richard Holmes.
Championship

Leeds United line up former player and Championship goal-machine as replacement for Eddie Nketiah

The saga surrounding Leeds United and loan star Eddie Nketiah returning to his parent club Arsenal has been slowly smouldering in recent weeks, but this afternoons developments mean that The Whites may well need to go hunting in January.

Reports this afternoon from Bristol based reporter Gregor MacGregor appear to confirm that Arsenal have made their minds up regarding Eddie Nketiah and he will be recalled to the capital with a view to sending him elsewhere in search of more regular minutes.

Leeds United forward Edward Nketiah (14), on loan from Arsenal, scores a goal and celebrates to make the score 0-1 during the EFL Cup match between Salford City and Leeds United at Moor Lane, Salford, United Kingdom on 13 August 2019.

Nketiah started his first game for Leeds yesterday in the thrilling 5-4 victory over Birmingham, a game that appears to have been his last in a Leeds United shirt, but he has pitched in with five very important goals for the club during his time in West Yorkshire and the fans will certainly miss him.

Leeds will now cast their rods into the January transfer pond in a bid to secure a player with the required assets to aid them in their quest for the Premier League and the first name rumoured is a former player, a player who casts fear into the hearts of many Championship defences.

Billy Sharp (Captain) (Sheffield United) celebrates scoring Sheffield United’s opening goal of the game. 1-0 during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Sheffield Utd and Bolton Wanderers at Bramall Lane, Sheffield, England on 25 February 2017. Photo by Mark P Doherty.

According to Sports Journalist David Smith, Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp is rumoured to be one of the names interesting Leeds United as an Nketiah replacement and needless to say, this Tweet had some, shall we say… mixed reactions.

Would the Leeds United fans take Billy Sharp back at Elland Road following his first stint? His pedigree is undoubted but his age and whether he would fit Marcelo Bielsa’s style are a different story.


