Leeds United lose Nketiah – five replacements who could do a job for the Whites

Leeds United won over Arsenal’s hierarchy with a Victor Orta PowerPoint presentation that sold them on the fact that Elland Road was the place that the Gunner’s starlet striker, Eddie Nketiah, could develop the best.

It is safe to say that this particular loan move didn’t really work out for the Whites with the admittedly talented young striker not being able to force aside the more experienced Patrick Bamford. News has started to filter through from the Bristol Live website that Arsenal intend to recall Nketiah due to their dissatisfaction over the amount of playing time Nketiah has been exposed to.

We understand that Eddie Nketiah will be recalled from #LUFC by #Arsenal in the next 48 hours. #BristolCity lead the chase for his signature, but competition from Brentford, Sheffield Wednesday and another Championship side. Very good chance the Robins will land the forward. — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) December 30, 2019

That recall will bring to an end Nketiah’s stay in West Yorkshire after 450 minutes of first-team football for the table-topping Whites. It will be a truncated stay that has seen the youngster score three Sky Bet Championship goals and provide one assist during the fleeting moments that he’s represented Marcelo Bielsa’s first-team outfit.

With Marcelo Bielsa admitting after the bonkers 5-4 defeat of Birmingham City that a recall of Nketiah would lead to the Whites having to dip into the January market to land a replacement. Here’s a look at five replacements who could easily do a half-season job for the Whites.

Leeds to lose Nketiah – five replacements who could do a job for the Whites

Rhian Brewster (Liverpool): Young striker Brewster has been touted as a player that the Whites are already interested in should Nketiah be recalled. He comes highly rated at Anfield where the 19-year-old has been developing largely in the Under-23s and playing in the Premier League 2 competition. There is little doubt that he’d be able to step up to the level of the Sky Bet Championship and show the potential that has attracted Leeds and other admirers. the downsides are that Swansea City are said to be in the driving seat when it comes to landing him. There is also the fact that Liverpool might be put off loaning to Leeds bearing in mind Nketiah being underused.

Che Adams (Southampton): Adams knows the Championship well through his time with Birmingham City. He is also a striker who knows where the back of the net is. The 23-year-old has scored 34 goals and provided 13 assists in 116 Championship games including 22 goals and five assists for the Blues last season before his £15million Premier League move to the Saints. Of course, with Southampton just four points safe of the relegation zone in the Premier League, the Saints might want to hold on to all the firepower that they have on the books. Added to that, Adams has featured in Southampton’s last six games.

Dwight Gayle (Newcastle United): Leeds United putting the disappointment of losing Eddie Nketiah behind them and going all-in for Gayle would be both a sign of intent as well as a salve for frustrated Whites fans. There is little doubt that Gayle would bring the necessary firepower and goals to Leeds United’s table; he’s proven that whilst on loan at West Brom last season. Of course, the wages will be high, some estimate in the region of £40,000-per-week, but the plus side is that the Whites will have some financial space what with freeing up wages by the returns of Jack Clarke and Eddie Nketiah to their respective parent clubs.

Matej Vydra (Burnley): It hasn’t worked out for Vydra since his £11million move from Derby County to the Premier League with Burnley. The prolific Czech striker has featured in just five Premier League games so far this season, providing one assist in a paltry 83 minutes of football for the Clarets. There is little doubt that he can do it at Championship level though, Vydra has 65 goals and 22 assists at this level and this includes 21 goals and fours assists in 2017/18 – his final season with the Rams. It might be a wise move on the part of the Whites to bring in Vydra and rescue him from his lack of use at Turf Moor.

Nabil Touazi (Manchester City U23): Touazi, a Spaniard of Moroccan heritage, arrived at the Etihad after transferring from Valencia’s youth set-up. He graduated from the Under-18s to the Under-23 squad last July. This season the 18-year-old has featured in 16 games for the young Citizens (nine Premier League 2/six UEFA Youth League and one EFL Trophy game scoring four goals (two Premier League 2/two UEFA Youth League). The youngster could be an option if Leeds United decide to lean on the appreciation that Pep Guardiola has for Marcelo Bielsa.