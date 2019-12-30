Leeds United lose Nketiah as Arsenal recall striker – next 48 hours

Just one day after getting his first start for Leeds United comes news, via Bristol Live, that Arsenal intends to recall starlet striker Eddie Nketiah.

Eddie Nketiah has not been a lost soul at Elland Road, far from it. However, many Leeds United fans have seen the Whites the loan move for Nketiah as an expensive one and one that hasn’t proven its worth. The reasoning behind that is that United paid out a fairly sizeable loan fee but the youngster hasn’t been able to dislodge Patrick Bamford from Marcelo Bielsa’s plans.

Observers, as indicated above, point out that Nketiah’s Elland Road loan hasn’t spun out the way that many were hoping for it to do so for the über-talented forward. He’s now appeared for just 450 minutes in the Sky Bet Championship, had never started a game for United this campaign until yesterday, and scored three league goals as a part of the five goals across 18 appearances in all competitions for the Whites.

That level of involvement hasn’t convinced the powers that be at Arsenal that Elland Road is the best place for Nketiah to develop as a player, hence the apparent recall. On this, Bristol Live understands that the Gunner will “recall the 20-year-old from Leeds United within the next 48 hours” having “grown increasingly dissatisfied with developments” as they have span out at Leeds.

They add that is likely that Arsenal will again loan out Eddie Nketiah to a second-tier club and state that “Bristol City head a queue” of sides wanting to bring Nketiah back to the Sky Bet Championship.