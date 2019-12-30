Sheffield Wednesday manager on Cardiff City defeat- “Focus on positives”

Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk was frustrated after his sides’ defeat to Cardiff City at Hillsborough.

The Owls have now suffered back-to-back defeats after two early goals from Robert Glatzel and Junior Hoilett condemned them to a home loss yesterday, Defender Tom Lees pulled one back in the first half but his side couldn’t find an equaliser.

Monk spoke after the game and said, as per Wednesday’s official club website: “We dominated the ball and gave it everything but we couldn’t find a way through today. They played with five at the back after they lost Joe Bennett to injury and I think that actually helped them.”

“We’ve had all the possession but they’ve made it very difficult for us. I’ve just said to the players though, you’ve earned the right to be where you are in the table and this is a tough, tough division. We have to focus on the positives, hard work has got us here and the hard work will carry us forward.”

Right-back Liam Palmer sustained an ankle injury and had to go off, Monk said: “Right now Liam’s ankle has swelled like a balloon so it’s too soon to see what the damage is but it doesn’t look good. I don’t want to see anyone sent off but to me that’s a red card all day long.”

The Owls take on Hull City at home on New Years Day.