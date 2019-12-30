Huddersfield Town boss discusses win over Blackburn Rovers- “Really proud”

Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley was proud of his side after their 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers yesterday.

The Terriers fell behind when Danny Graham gave Tony Mowbray’s men the lead, but turned the game around courtesy of goals from Jon Stankovic and Steve Mounie.

Huddersfield have now moved up to 19th in the Championship table, seven points above the relegation zone.

Cowley was pleased with the three points and said, as per their official club website: “If you want to be a successful team you have to win games in all different ways. We didn’t start the way we wanted to. We didn’t play with the intensity or the purpose that we wanted to in the first 10 minutes.”

“They score and then it becomes really tough. At that point you have two choices; you go under or you come back fighting and credit to the players today because I thought they showed an amazing amount of resilience and a lot of grit.”

He added: “We tweaked the system and personnel to help the group and I think that did work, but it’s always the players and the way the players responded, not only from the first 10 minutes but also the Middlesbrough game, credit to them, I’m really proud of them.”

“It’s been a very tough Christmas period with games coming thick and fast, particularly with the wafer-thin squad we have. You can’t underestimate Blackburn in this run of games who made six or seven changes per game. We had to roll them out and go again and again.”