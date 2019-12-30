Bristol City man reflects on win over Luton Town- “Happy days”

Bristol City’s Marley Watkins was delighted to beat Luton Town yesterday and get on the score sheet.

The 29-year-old scored his first goal of the season in their 3-0 win over the Hatters. Famara Diedhou and Andreas Weimann bagged the other goals for the hosts at Ashton Gate.

Watkins, who is a Wales international, will be hoping he can go on and add to his tally now.

He spoke to the Robins’ official club website after the game: “Yes, it was good. It was all about the win today. I think we needed to stop the rut and obviously at home, no disrespect to Luton but we were expected to beat them and we just had to go out there and deliver. I’m glad we did.”

“I’m delighted. It’s nice to score early because my job is to score and get assists. It was a great ball by Nic (Elliason). He’s been on fire and that’s his tenth assist which is unbelievable! We kept our shape well and we were a threat all day and we dealt with everything they had.”

He added: “The player in front of me so I had to dip my head in so, I think it came off my shoulder but they all count so happy days!.”

Next up for Lee Johnson’s side is another home fixture against Brentford, in what will be a tougher test.