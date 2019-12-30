Portsmouth boss provides January transfer window update

Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett has said no signings are imminent for his side at the moment.

Pompey are looking to be active in the upcoming January transfer window, as per a report by the Portsmouth News.

They are in the hunt for a left-sided defender or left-back and may also aim to bring in a striker to bolster their attacking options.

Jackett has said, as per the Portsmouth News: “We haven’t got anything over the line. We would be lying if we said we didn’t have any plans for January, we will see what happens and, if we can strengthen, we will.”

“But we have nothing immediately pending. (Andy) Cannon and (Bryn) Morris joined us early last January and we will see at what sort of stage of the window we go – but there is nothing immediately lined-up.”

Pompey have been linked with Bromley forward Reeco Hackett-Fairchild, who is 21 years-old and has scored eight goals so far this season in the National League.

Jackett’s side have been on good form as of late after a slow start to the season. They are currently 9th in the league and two points off the Play-Offs.

With the help of a few acquisitions this winter, Pompey could be the side to watch during the second-half of the campaign as they aim for a return to Championship football.