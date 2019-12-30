Southend United forward set to extend loan spell at Colchester United

Theo Robinson is set to stay at Colchester United for the rest of the season.

The League Two side have an option to extend his loan spell from Southend United, as per a report by the Southend Echo.

The striker was due to return to Roots Hall this week but is now expected to remain out on loan in the fourth tier.

Robinson, who is 30 years-old, has scored four times in 18 appearances so far this season since joining the U’s in late August.

He has fallen out-of-favour at Southend and was shipped out on loan to Swindon Town at the back end of the last campaign.

Robinson is a vastly experienced striker in the Football League and has previously had spells at Huddersfield Town, Millwall, Derby County, Doncaster Rovers, Port Vale and Lincoln City.

He has said, as per the Southend Echo: “I’ll sit down with the clubs and go from there. But for me, it’s all about playing football, that’s the main thing. I’ll need to have a conversation with managers and the staff. I’m doing well and the team is doing well, so if I’m continuing to do that then I’ll be staying here.”

Southend are struggling at the bottom end of League One under Sol Campbell but Robinson won’t be their saviour as he looks to help Colchester gain promotion between now and the rest of the term.