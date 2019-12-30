Ipswich Town striker set for return next month

Ipswich Town striker Aaron Drinan is in contention for their first team next month.

The youngster is eligible for selection for the Tractor Boys, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

Drinan, who is 21 years-old, has spent the first half of this season out on loan in Sweden in their second tier with Stockholm-based GAIS. However, he failed to score in eight appearances in the Superettan.

He returned to Portman Road last month after the conclusion of the Swedish campaign but has been unable to play for Ipswich’s first team and Under-23’s.

The ex-Republic of Ireland Under-21 international is now set to return in January and Paul Lambert is believed to be keeping an eye on his progress.

Drinan has never made a senior appearance for the League One side but has been on the bench for them on a handful of occasions in the past. As well as going out on loan to GAIS, the forward has also spent time away in non-league at Sutton United.

He signed for Ipswich in January 2018 from Irish side Waterford and penned a deal until 2020, meaning he still has a year left to try and force his way into their side.

Ipswich are currently 4th in the third tier after a poor run of results and are two points off the automatic promotion places as they aim for an immediate return to the Championship.