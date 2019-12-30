Blackburn Rovers hit with four more injury concerns

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has spoken to the Lancashire Telegraph about the club’s mounting injury worries after Derrick Williams and Lewis Holtby joined Ryan Nyambe and Corry Evans on the injury list.

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has said that defender Derrick Williams and playmaker Lewis Holtby have both suffered “fatigue injuries” in the wake of a busy Christmas/ New Year Championship schedule.

The pair join Ryan Nyambe and Corry Evans on the sidelines after they both picked up injuries against Wigan Athletic and Birmingham City, suffering fatigue injuries in training. Now, speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph about the squad’s injuries, Mowbray has said he is unsure whether or not Williams will be fit to feature on New Year’s Day against Nottingham Forest, adding that they will see if Corry Evans is fit for the clash while waiting on results from Holtby’s tests. He said:

“Ryan Nyambe was another miss for us I would have to say, Corry Evans is a frustration and we know about Bradley (Dack). They are generally fatigue injuries. Williams lasted two minutes in training on Saturday. He walked off from training and I’m not sure if he will be available (for Forest).

“Evans we’ll try him on the grass on Monday and see if he can make it. Nyambe, I don’t think he will make it. Dack is out, Holtby is again a fatigue injury. He’s come from another country and is finding it really tough. That’s just a muscle injury and we’ll see how long he’s out for.”