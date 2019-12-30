Liverpool keeping tabs on former Hull City defender

Liverpool are interested in signing ex-Hull City defender Max Clark from Vitesse Arnhem.

The Champions of Europe could move for the highly-rated left-back in the upcoming January transfer window, according to a report by the Daily Mirror.

Scouts from the Premier League have flocked to Holland to watch the Hull-born man in action so far this season.

Clark, who is 23 years-old, moved to the Eredivisie to join Vitesse when his contract Hull City expired in June 2018 on a three-year deal. The Tigers are believed to have gained £400,000 in compensation for him.

Liverpool are in the hunt for some defensive cover this winter and may hope Clark can follow in the footsteps of Andy Robertson, who has been a massive success since moving to Anfield from Hull.

Clark rose up through the academy with the Tigers and had two separate loan spells away as a youngster at League Two side Cambridge United to gain some experience.

He made his first team debut for Hull in August 2017 away to Aston Villa in the Championship. He went on to make 30 appearances in all competitions for the Yorkshire side that season before moving abroad to join Vitesse.

Liverpool’s interest in him now may come as a surprise to Hull fans, however, he has been a standout performer in the Eredivisie since his move there and may have done enough to earn himself a big move next month.