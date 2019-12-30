Doncaster Rovers striker set to sign for Cheltenham Town

According to a report from Gloucestershire Live, League Two side Cheltenham Town are set to complete the signing of Doncaster Rovers striker Alfie May, making him the Robins’ first signing of the January transfer window.

Gloucestershire Live has reported that he is set to become Cheltenham’s first signing of the January transfer window, with the Robins hoping to tie May down to a two and a half year deal at the club. May has been with Doncaster Rovers for the last three years but now, it seems that his time at the Keepmoat Stadium is set to come to an end.

Cheltenham boss Michael Duffy is said to be keen on bolstering his attacking options ahead of the rest of the League Two season. The likes of Luke Varney and Reuben Reid have both been out of action through injury in recent weeks and loaned in striker Gavin Reilly will be returning to parent club Bristol Rovers, with Jonte Smith’s short-term deal also set to expire this week.

Cheltenham could look to sign another striker on top of May before the end of January, but it seems that May will be the first through the door.

Prior to joining Doncaster Rovers from Hythe Town, May spent his entire career in non-league playing for Billericay Town, FC Corinthian, Chatham Town, Bromley, VCD Athletic, Erith and Belvedere, Farnborough and Hythe. In his time at Doncaster, May has played 115 times, scoring 23 goals and providing eight assists in the process.