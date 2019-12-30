The 72
Championship

West Brom boss admits what he said to Middlesbrough striker after stunning goal

West Ham United Manager Slaven Bilic during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion at the Boleyn Ground, London, England on 29 November 2015. Photo by Simon Davies.

Middlesbrough won their third game in a row on Sunday afternoon, beating league leaders West Bromwich Albion two goals to nil at The Hawthorns.

Dani Ayala put Middlesbrough in front, flicking a header into the back post from a corner. But it was the second goal that stole the headlines, with Ashley Fletcher’s audacious dipping 30-yard strike in stoppage time sealing the victory.

West Brom’s manager Slavan Bilic admitted he had spoken to the Boro striker after the game, saying he ‘deserved his amazing goal’.

“I spoke to him for about 20 seconds,” he said in an interview which appeared on Teesside Live. “I said to him, ‘Great goal, amazing goal’.

“Of course I’d have loved him to not have scored the goal, but he deserved that goal based on his fight and basically the performance.”

Fletcher played under Bilic for West Ham in the 2016-17 season, signing him from Manchester United. However, he didn’t have the desired impact at The London Stadium, and sold the forward to Middlesbrough that summer.

“He never gives up. He ain’t gonna win the ball in the air, but he’s gonna make it hard for your player to pass with a head.

“Congratulations to Middlesbrough” he admitted.

The result leaves Boro in 16th position and are now nine points above the bottom three. Despite the loss for the Baggies, they remain in the automatic promotion spots alongside Leeds United, and are nine points above third position.

Middlesbrough travel to Preston on New Years Day, whereas West Brom face first placed Leeds.


Lifelong Boro fan - from the highs of watching Juninho and the Carling Cup victory, to the lows of Gordon Strachan and Lee Dong Gook

