Leeds United to battle Aston Villa for £8m midfielder in January

Leeds United are enjoying a rather entertaining season so far, going from an impressive run of clean sheets and a constant leap-frog for top position in the Championship table with West Bromwich Albion to a run of four games where they have conceded ten goals… culminating in a totally ad utterly bonkers 4-5 victory over Birmingham City at St Andrews Yesterday.

So with rumours rife that Leeds are set to lose their on-loan striker Eddie Nketiah back to Arsenal in order for him to get more playing time elsewhere, there is a very good chance that we will see the Whites doing some transfer business in the January sales.

They have already lost Jack Clarke, who has returned to Tottenham Hotspur in readiness for another loan move to another team in order for the young winger to gain more playing time at a decent level, so to lose Nketiah also, an already thin squad will become even more bare… not ideal for a club chasing promotion to the Premier League.

However, a transfer rumour that involves the West Yorkshire club that has emerged today in the Yorkshire Evening Post, is one linking them with Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, but the Whites will have to do battle with Premier League outfit Aston Villa, who also have designs on the 24-year-old.

Many Leeds United fans would agree that another midfielder is not a priority this winter and that the club should concentrate their efforts more on a winger, at least one striker and possibly a defender rather than bulking up in an area that numbers are pretty healthy, but Kamara is a player who offers much.

The Finnish midfielder started his career at Arsenal, but joined Rangers in a £50,000 move last winter from Dundee and he has played a part in the club now seriously challenging for the SPL title once again, elevating the players price tag to around £8m, so it remains to be seen as to whether the Whites would be able to justify such an outlay for a player that should not be an immediate priority.

What do the Leeds United fans think?