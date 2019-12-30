Leeds United man reacts to thrilling nine-goal win over Birmingham City

Leeds United full-back Stuart Dallas has reacted to the Whites’ dramatic 5-4 win over Birmingham City, rounding off the decade with a nine-goal thriller at St Andrew’s.

Leeds United returned to the top of the Championship in chaotic fashion after a 5-4 away win over Birmingham City on Sunday afternoon.

The Whites were 2-1 ahead at half-time thanks to goals from Helder Costa and Jack Harrison, with Jude Bellingham scoring for Pep Clotet’s side. Lukas Jutkiewicz levelled the scores just after the hour mark before Luke Ayling put Leeds back ahead. With the scores at 3-2, a hectic final 10 minutes started with an equalizer from Jeremie Bela, only for Stuart Dallas to score just a minute later to make it 4-3.

Jutkiewicz then scored his second and looked to have secured a point for Birmingham City on 91 minutes, but Wes Harding’s 95th-minute own goal sent the travelling fans into raptures as Leeds secured three points.

Now, goalscorer Dallas has reacted to the game. Speaking to the club website, he said:

“We came here to win the game, it doesn’t matter how we have done it, but we have done it. There were a lot of emotions, it was a rollercoaster, we were two-nil up and were cruising at that stage, but the momentum swung and they got themselves back into it, the crowd got behind them and we started to get sloppy.

“From our point of view we are disappointed we conceded four goals, we’re delighted we scored five- but there are a lot of things we can work on of course. I think the result speaks volumes about the group of players we have, we went 4-3 up going into added time, but it shows if you have a lapse of concentration and you are not on it, you get punished.

“Again, though, we have shown guts, determination, bravery and we’ve gone up the other end of the pitch and scored and I think it was what we deserved. If it had finished 4-4, we would have been devastated, but thankfully we were able to get the winner.

“We’ve answered a few questions, a lot of people were doubting us going into this game, but we’ve shown we are more than capable of coming to places like this and getting the three points and now we move on to West Brom.”