West Ham line up move for Cardiff City star if they fail in swoop for Middlesbrough man

According to a report from The Sun, West Ham could make a move for Cardiff City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge if they fail to complete a deal to sign Middlesbrough ‘keeper Darren Randolph in the January transfer window.

Ahead of the January transfer window, it has been widely reported that West Ham are looking to sign a new goalkeeper, with star shot-stopper Lukasz Fabianski out of action. Darren Randolph, currently playing with Middlesbrough in the Championship, has been linked with a return to West Ham, but Boro are determined to keep a hold of the ‘keeper.

Now, with Boro keen to keep Randolph, West Ham are reported to have lined up another potential goalkeeper target from the Championship. Cardiff City man Neil Etheridge is claimed to be wanted with West Ham in the upcoming transfer window if they are unable to bring Randolph back to the club.

While Cardiff will not be willing to sell Etheridge on the cheap, it is said that Randolph could cost more than the Hammers originally planned on spending, explaining their reasoning behind looking at other options.

Etheridge has proven to be a stellar signing for Cardiff City since arriving on a free transfer from Walsall in the summer of 2017 on a free transfer. He played a key role in their promotion to the Premier League and he played in every top-flight game for the side then managed by Neil Warnock.

Neil Harris will be keen to keep Etheridge but with West Ham rumoured to be circling, it will be interesting to see if he remains with Cardiff City beyond the end of the January transfer window,