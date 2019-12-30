Sunderland boss confirms interest in Bristol City forward

Speaking after Sunderland’s 2-1 win over Doncaster Rovers (quotes via Bristol Live), Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson has confirmed that the club have been monitoring Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo ahead of the January transfer window.

Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson will have had some of the mounting pressure from fans eased off his shoulders after defeating Doncaster Rovers 2-1 on Sunday afternoon and supporters will be hoping that this is the start of a much-needed upturn in form after a thoroughly disappointing 2019.

Now, speaking after the game, Parkinson’s attention turned to some of the club’s transfer targets. Sunderland will be keen to add some new faces to the squad ahead of the rest of the season and Parkinson looks to make his own mark on the side he inherited from Jack Ross.

One man who has been linked with the Black Cats in Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo and speaking after the game, Parkinson confirmed he is a player the club have been looking at ahead of the window. He said:

“He is a player we have looked at. He has pace and power, and he’s someone we have been monitoring.”

Semenyo has been involved in the Robins’ first-team picture so far this season, playing 10 times in all competitions for Lee Johnson’s side, starting in three Championship matches and featuring in all but one matchday squad. He has scored one goal in the process, coming against Queens Park Rangers in the Carabao Cup First Round, in which Bristol City were defeated 8-7 on penalties after initially drawing 3-3-.